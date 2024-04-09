Marywood University appoints first layperson as president

Marywood University’s new president will be the first layperson to serve in the office at the Catholic college.

Attorney Lisa Lori, a Marywood graduate and former Board of Trustees chair, will begin her term as president on July 1, the university announced on Tuesday.

She will succeed Sister Mary Persico, IHM, Ed.D., who has served as Marywood’s president since 2016 and is retiring on June 30.

Lori is a Pittston Twp. native. She is a partner with Philadelphia-based firm Klehr, Harrison, Harvey, Branzburg LLP and has represented national and international businesses.

She was also a founder and co-chair of her firm’s higher education and healthcare industry practice groups, according to a release from the university.

In the release, the university notes Lori "makes history as Marywood's first lay president." Only Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary have held the office in the university's history. She will be the university's 13th president.

Marywood University was founded in 1915 by the Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

