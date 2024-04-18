Cable companies in northeastern and central Pennsylvania get big bucks to expand high-speed internet

Ten northeastern and central Pennsylvania counties will share in more than $31.25 million to extend access to broadband internet service, according to a state agency.

In all, the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority awarded almost $204.2 million to 53 projects in 42 counties on Thursday. The projects will bring high-speed internet access to about 40,000 homes and businesses and have an estimated total value of almost $407 million.

The authority provided:



$4,771,248 to Claverack Communications for a project totaling $6,361,664 in Bradford County.

$887,684 to Verizon for a project totaling $,771,823 in Carbon County.

$1,682,146 to Frontier Communications Parent for a project totaling $2,687,134 in Columbia County.

$9,059,471 to Comcast Cable for a project totaling $22,029,647 in Lackawanna County.

$4,348,419 to Comcast Cable for a project totaling $9,976,419 in Luzerne County.

$524,857 to Blue Ridge Communications for a project totaling $699,809 in Monroe County.

$2,988,566 to Verizon Cable for a project totaling $5,953,318 in Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

$3,811,319 to Verizon for a project totaling $9,295,901 in Lackawanna County.

$387,969 to Adams Cable TV for a project totaling $517,292 in Wayne County.

$2,790,914 to Comcast Cable for a project totaling $4,018,651 in Wyoming County.

A breakdown of the number of customers potentially affected in each county was not immediately available. The funding is intended to encourage cable companies to extend high-speed internet to areas that they have declined to serve before for financial reasons.

In a statement, authority executive director Brandon Carson said the allocation “is a significant step forward in getting more Pennsylvanians connected to high-speed, affordable internet.”

“As Pennsylvanians increasingly rely on broadband to live healthy and productive lives, expanding access to the internet is essential to creating opportunity for folks all across our Commonwealth,” Carson said.

In statements issued by their offices, local legislators praised the award.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the funding “will help close the digital divide” in rural and urban areas. State Sen. Lisa Baker said the money will help address a concern she often hears about from local officials and residents. State Sen. Marty Flynn said the money will mean essential high-speed internet “essential for education, healthcare, business and everyday life.” State Sen. Rosemary Brown said the awards will “propel northeastern Pennsylvania into a future where reliable internet access is a reality for all."

Lackawanna County officials said the project there "will establish wireless broadband internet access in every corner of the county."

The county has operated wireless broadband for almost a decade and is already interviewing engineering companies about expanding the system.

“This is an absolute game-changer for local broadband access,” County Commissioner Bill Gaughan said in a statement. “It will create long overdue price competition for all internet customers, make top-tier internet access affordable for lower-income residents and boost security for business and government communications.”

County Commissioner Matt McGloin said, "every small business in every corner of Lackawanna County finally will have access to the bandwidth that is fundamental to entrepreneurship in the modern economy."

