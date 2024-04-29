Another year of free adaptive equipment available in Scranton

Adaptive bicycles can be expensive. Transporting the equipment adds an additional cost.

To remove limitations, Individual Mobilities in Motion (I AM) will partner again with the University of Scranton to provide cycles and training to people with all different types of mobility issues.

"Accessibility to equipment and expenses, definitely are two of the factors that I think are hurdles for people participating in more activities," said Joe Salva, president of I AM.

Last year, I AM launched the Bike Buddy program. About 10 adaptable bikes are available at the Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority in Scranton. The bikes are free to use on the authority's Heritage Trail just behind the office. University of Scranton physical therapy students are available to help cyclists and caregivers learn how to transfer and cycle.

"We are hoping that the Bike Buddy Program is going to help train people so that they can come and use the bikes on their own," said Elizabeth Doyle, physical therapist, adjunct professor at the university and member of the I AM board.

1 of 3 — 04102024_bikes002 Physical therapist Elizabeth Doyle, left, an adjunct professor at the University of Scranton, and Joe Salva, president of Individual Abilities in Motion (IAM), discuss the adaptive bikes while students from the university listen. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 04102024_bikes001 Joe Salva, president of Individual Abilities in Motion, guides University of Scranton students, Stephanie Patullo, Melissa Menagh and Bridget Gras, on how to use an adapted bicycle. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 04102024_bikes003 University of Scranton Students Nicolette George and Megan Sommer help Britt Cunningham on an adapted bicycle. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

In early April, the students practiced transferring each other onto the adaptive cycles at the authority's office. Salva, Doyle and Scott Wilson guided them. They rode from room to room to learn how the bikes work before taking them out onto the trail.

The bikes accommodate all abilities: people with spinal cord injuries, amputations, visual impairments, Parkinson’s, MS, walking difficulties and more. Most of them are hand cycles. There’s also a side-by-side tandem bike with an electric boost.

"We want to get people riding as much as possible," said Doyle.

I AM hosts a variety of events throughout the year for people with mobility issues, including water skiing, off-roading and wheelchair basketball.

A free Community Awareness Event for the Bike Buddy Program will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the authority's office at 213 Railroad Avenue, Scranton. There is a group ride at 12:30.

For more details or to schedule an appointment, contact bikebuddy@individualabilities.org.