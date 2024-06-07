Putting the fun back in summer

A note to readers and listeners: This is the second in a series of articles about TriumpH and LifeLine, two social service organizations operated by inmates at SCI Coal Township. Audio recorders are not allowed inside the prison, so you will not hear the voices of inmates in the audio segment. And, for the protection of victims, only the first names of inmates are used.

When Cassandra Catino identified a lack of summer activities available to children in the Mt. Carmel area, she found help in a surprising place—State Correctional Institution (SCI) Coal Township.

“I’m always trying to do things for our community,” Catino, a native of Mt. Carmel, explained. “When our kids don’t have anywhere to go in the summer, and positive things to do, they get into trouble.”

Pool pass fundraiser

Catino is treatment center director for Applegate Recovery, an opioid addiction treatment center based in Selinsgrove and Mt. Carmel. She has seen firsthand the ravages of drug addiction. In 2023, her objective was to raise $6,000 to purchase 600 pool passes to donate to children in the Mt. Carmel area. First, she asked permission from the borough to hold a free swim day at the Mt. Carmel Public Pool. Next, she asked people in the community for food donations to sell at the event to raise money.

“One of the people I contacted happened to be Bryan Toms, who works at SCI Coal Township,” said Catino. “He said, ‘Let me get back to you on that.’”

Help in a surprising place

What Toms knew, and Catino didn’t, is that within the confines of medium-security SCI Coal Township, 400 inmates operate two social service agencies, TriumpH and LifeLine. Over the past four years, the two organizations have raised nearly $200,000 for 50 nonprofit organizations in the area and beyond, including the Central PA Food Bank, the Wounded Warrior Project, and Camp Koala.

Prison fundraisers span the gamut from sales of hero sandwiches and sneakers to nuts and vitamins—typically items not available in the commissary.

TriumpH president Draye explained how the group identifies its fundraising projects.

“We sit down with our general membership once a month,” he said. “They bring us ideas. We put a proposal together and send it to Superintendent Tom McGinley. He reviews it to see if the idea is within the scope of our policies. Ninety percent of the time they approve our ideas.”

Such was the case with the pool pass donation.

“When Bryan got back to me, he told me he works at the state prison,” Catino said. “He told me about TriumpH. He said they love my cause, love the event, and they’re willing to donate the entire $6,000! I just started crying. I couldn’t believe it. Then I went to the prison for a visit.”

“We are big on giving back and supporting the communities around us,” said Draye. “Our goal is to promote self-improvement and social responsibility, and we’re always looking for new ways to help the community.”

Inaugural pool pass fundraiser

The first fundraiser was held June 2023. In addition to a $6,000 donation from TriumpH, Catino raised $600 from food sales, which was used to purchase 10 more pool passes. The Mt. Carmel School District identified children in need eligible to receive the gift-passes.

“This event put the Mount Carmel pool on the map; it caused even more people to purchase more pool passes than ever before,” said Catino. “We’re dealing with a pool that was scarce in numbers, and always being threatened to shut down because they’re not bringing in enough money. And now it is flourishing because of this effort.”

1 of 3 — 1000007771.jpg Applegate Recovery along with community partners sponsored a free swim day in 2023. Money raised helped pay for pool passes for children in the Mount Carmel area. Cassandra Catino 2 of 3 — 1000007767.jpg Free swim day at Mount Carmel public pool in 2023. Cassandra Catino 3 of 3 — 1000007765.jpg Mount Carmel public pool Cassandra Catino

If you go

This year’s pool pass fundraising event takes place June 15, at the Mount Carmel Public Pool, 501 N. Market Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Shamokin and surrounding residents, and from 1 to 4 p.m. for residents of Mt. Carmel. Admission is free. In addition to swimming, there will be music, food for purchase, games and prizes, a book giveaway, sponsored by Secondhand Rows bookstore in Mt. Carmel, and information tables.

And Catino envisions an even bigger event, with more people, more food sales, resulting in more pool passes to give away to children.

“All money raised [from food sales] goes toward the purchase of additional passes for underprivileged children,” she reiterated. “The more people who come, the more money we will be able to raise for this common goal shared by Applegate and TriumpH.”

How to help

Catino seeks food donations from the public, including hot dogs, buns, pizza, soda, and bottles of water to sell at the event. To donate, contact Catino at ccatino@applegaterecovery.com.

Donations of money, by check or money order, also help fund pool passes and can be mailed to Pool Passes, Mt. Carmel Borough, 50 West Third Street, Mt. Carmel, PA 17851.

TriumpH has already committed to a $6,000 donation again this year. From TriumpH’s perspective, the event is a win-win.

“When we do something for the community, our whole unit [at the prison] gets uplifted,” said TriumpH vice president Timothy.

