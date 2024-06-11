Four northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania teams reach state baseball, softball title games

Three high school softball teams and one baseball team from northeastern and north-central Pennsylvania will play for state titles later this week.

They all won semifinal games Monday.

In softball, South Williamsport High School kicked off the day by beating Bald Eagle Area by a 3 to 0 score to move into the Class 2A state title game. The Mountaineers avenged a 4-0 semifinal loss to Bald Eagle last year.

They will play Neshannock on Friday.

Blue Mountain High School knocked off Northwestern Lehigh 5 to 3 to move into the Class 4A softball title game. They will play Elizabeth Forward on Friday.

In Class 5A, Pittston Area High School shut out South Western 2 to 0. The Patriots will play Thomas Jefferson on Thursday. Thomas Jefferson beat Central Mountain 9-8.

In a Class 1A softball semifinal, the Old Forge Blue Devils lost to DuBois Central Catholic, 2 to 1. DuBois will play Carmichaels on Friday.

In baseball, Tri-Valley crushed Wyalusing Valley 14 to 0 to move into the Class 2A title game Thursday against Bald Eagle Area.

Three other area high school baseball teams lost in the semifinals.

In Class 4A, Danville dropped a tight contest to Holy Ghost Prep, 8 to 6. Holy Ghost Prep will play Indiana for the title on Thursday.

In Class 5A, Selinsgrove lost 7 to 2 to Gov. Mifflin. Gov. Mifflin will play Hollidaysburg on Friday.

In Class 6A, Hazleton Area High School fell short of the title game by losing to LaSalle College, 10 to 4. LaSalle will play Hempfield for the championship on Thursday.

All the finals are at Penn State Univesrity's main campus.

