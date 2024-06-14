Pittston Area and South Williamsport softball, Tri-Valley baseball lose state-title games

Other local teams also are competing in championship games. In softball, South Williamsport lost 12-2 against Neshannock in the 2A championship game today. Blue Mountain will compete against Elizabeth Forward High School in the 4A championship match later this afternoon at Penn State University’s main campus. In baseball, Tri-Valley lost 11-3 to Bald Eagle Area High School yesterday.

The Pittston Area Patriots fell short in their attempt to win a second state title in the past five years on Thursday.

Pittston Area lost to Thomas Jefferson High School 2-1 in extra innings in the PIAA 5A state championship game. The Jaguars finished their underdog run through the playoff bracket with a walkoff single courtesy of senior first baseman Taylor Karpac.

For the Patriots, it marks the end of senior Gianna Adams’ high school career. The two-time 5A pitcher of the year struck out 14 batters and gave up eight hits in a valiant effort to secure state glory one last time.

Underdogs throughout the playoffs, Thomas Jefferson entered the postseason as the No. 10 seed. Wins against Solanco High School, West Chester East High School and Central Mountain High School secured the Jaguars’ spot in the final.

Freshman pitcher Aubrey Shaffer threw a gem, allowing just one run in the top of the third inning. Shaffer struck out 10 Patriot batters, the last one being a crucial full count punch out in the eighth that allowed the Jaguars to walk it off in the bottom of the inning.

The win gives Thomas Jefferson its first ever softball state championship, a seemingly unlikely result for the Jaguars team that finished their title-winning season with a record of 16-8.

Other local teams also are competing in championship games. In softball, South Williamsport lost 12-2 against Neshannock in the 2A championship game today. Blue Mountain will compete against Elizabeth Forward High School in the 4A championship match later this afternoon at Penn State University’s main campus.

In baseball, Tri-Valley lost 11-3 to Bald Eagle Area High School yesterday.

To watch the remaining championship game, visit pcntv.com.

