Poll: Former President Donald Trump trails Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly leads former President Donald Trump in the presidential race among Pennsylvania registered voters, according to a new poll released Thursday.

Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had the support of 46%, with Trump, the Republican nominee, at 43%, according to the Franklin & Marshall College poll.

We the People candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had 6% and Green candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver had 1% each. Only 3% said the don’t know whom they will support.

In the last F&M poll before he dropped out, President Joe Biden led Trump, 42% to 40%.

The latest poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points. That means either candidate’s percentage could be that many points higher or lower.

The survey polled 920 voters – 411 Democrats, 378 Republicans and 131 independents – between July 31 and Aug. 11.

The poll also found incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, the Democratic candidate, with a wide lead over Dave McCormick, the Republican nominee, 48% to 36%, with 3% favoring another candidate and 13% saying they don’t know.