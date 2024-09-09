School districts awarded grants for asbestos abatement, water damage, sewage systems

School districts in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania will share more than $6 million in environmental repair grants to fix crumbling walls, remove asbestos and remediate mold.

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday announced $75 million in grants to 109 Pennsylvania districts and schools.

Grants include $959,340 for the Lake-Lehman School District, which will help pay for removal of old underground fuel tanks and for a new sewage treatment plant.

“We're small. We're rural,” Superintendent James McGovern said. “We're always trying to find innovative ways to increase our revenue stream.”

Scranton will receive $826,636, which will cover a portion of asbestos abatement projects done during the 2023-24 school year and future abatements scheduled for next summer.

Since 2020, the district has spent about $2.7 million on abatement after discovering asbestos that had not been disclosed previously or was in disrepair.

In Pocono Mountain, the $754,886 grant will help cover a critical capital repair project needed to restore the crumbling brick façade at Clear Run Intermediate School. The repairs were needed after more than 25 years of water damage to the brick veneer and mortar, according to the district.

Districts or schools and their grants include:

Columbia County

Columbia-Montour AVTS, $36,259

Lackawanna County

Lakeland SD, $80,671

Mid Valley SD, $116,149

Old Forge SD, $14,684

Scranton SD, $826,636

Luzerne County

Lake-Lehman SD, $959,340

Monroe County

East Stroudsburg Area SD, $37,150

Pleasant Valley SD, $264,987

Pocono Mountain SD, $754,886

Stroudsburg Area SD, $262,992

Pike County

Delaware Valley SD, $58,735

Wallenpaupack Area SD, $165,633

Schuylkill County

Gillingham CS, $95,934

Pine Grove Area SD, $696,666

Pottsvillle Area SD, $526,739

Schuylkill County CTC, $38,212

Schuylkill Haven Area SD, $189,910

Tamaqua Area SD, $19,578

Susquehanna County

Forest City Regional SD, $195,248

Tioga County

Wellsboro Area SD, $629,343

Wyoming County

Tunkhannock Area SD, $15,663