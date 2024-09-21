Celebrating dad: Luzerne County Head Start event highlights fathers' involvement in school

John D’Amore spun his daughter, Gianna, on the dance floor, laughing together and celebrating fatherhood.

“It's the best thing … It puts a smile on my face every day,” he said.

Luzerne County Head Start on Friday recognized fathers and the important role they play in their children’s education. The organization participated in the national Million Fathers March, in which dads, grandfathers and other important men in children’s lives escorted their children to school.

Children with involved fathers are more likely to perform better academically, have fewer behavioral issues and possess a heightened sense of well-being and self-esteem, according to Fathers Incorporated, the group that organizes the annual event.

“Societal norms, professional commitments or personal apprehensions often hinder fathers from being actively involved in their children's educational lives,” according to the organization.

At the Head Start centers in Luzerne and Wyoming counties, children and their dads worked on art projects and shared moments together at drop-off. At the center at Luzerne County Community College, fathers, grandfathers and the children danced together.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Mike Pauska talks with his 3-year-old daughter, Natalie, before the dance at Luzerne County Community College.

Mike Pauska of Newport Twp. waited to escort his daughter through the metallic red fringe curtain, into the campus center rotunda. Three-year-old Natalie held her father’s hand.

“I left work early just to come here for my daughter, to be here with her,” he said.

The event serves as another way to support families, said Lynn Evans Biga, executive director of Luzerne County Head Start. She announced this week that she will retire next month, after 46 years of service to Head Start, with 35 spent as executive director.

“It's not every day that dads get to come in, and so this is a really special day,” Biga said. “You just can see the smiles on the children's faces, and they're really proud that their dads are here.”

1 of 5 — 09202024_Dads004.jpg Juan Andres and 4-year-old Jeisha dance at the Head Start party. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 09202024_Dads005.jpg Darryl Mathis kneels down to his son Luka's level while Luka, 4, dances. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 09202024_Dads006.jpg Kalie, 3, and Kevin Long dance at the Head Start event at Luzerne County Community College. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 09202024_Dads007.jpg Gianna, 4, holds on to her stepfather Brandon as they dance at the Head Start event. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 09202024_Dads003.jpg Dads and their children had the red carpet rolled out for them at the Head Start event Friday. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Dads twirled their daughters. Sons held their fathers’ hands. There was jumping, running and a little breakdancing, too.

John Yudichak, college president, is the father of four daughters and spoke to the dads on the dance floor.

“I remember these days, and I would very much like to be back holding them and dancing with them today,” he said.

He also offered advice to the dads.

“Please make the time to stay connected and give them the greatest gift that you could ever give them,” he said. “Believe in them, believe in their power, believe in their ability to love and grow and contribute to their community.”