Area students learn about paid, on-job training during apprenticeship event

Attending college isn’t the only way for students to find success after high school.

Students from nearly 20 high schools on Thursday learned about apprenticeships, which offer paid, on-the-job training for the trades. That concept interested Scranton High School senior Joshua Atonal, who may want to pursue electrical engineering.

“I was thinking of going to a trade school to learn, but I think the apprenticeship idea is also pretty good too,” he said. “That way I don't have to pay to learn. I'll get paid to learn.”

Antonal was one of 200 juniors and seniors from about 20 high schools within the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit to participate in National Apprenticeship Day on Thursday. The NEIU collaborated with the Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board and Pennsylvania CareerLink for the event at Valley View High School.

Nationwide, schools have increased efforts to inform students of post-secondary paths other than traditional four-year college degrees. This is the second year the NEIU has organized the apprenticeship event.

“The need for the skilled trades is through the roof right now,” said BT Lively, a curriculum specialist with the NEIU. “Many of our unions and our manufacturing are actually supplying that postsecondary education … It's an invaluable opportunity for students in Northeast PA.”

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News About 200 juniors and seniors learned about opportunities after high school during the apprenticeship event at Valley View High School.

Students met with representatives from area unions, including ironworkers, carpentry and electrical, and learned more about training opportunities and employment.

Jeff Schmude, who represented the Wilkes-Barre office of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, spoke to students.

“I go out to high schools and speak to the students, just to give them another option, and let them know that there's something else out there for them, and that college isn't for everyone,” he said. “It's a great opportunity for them, and there's a lot of room for advancement in the career.”

School counselors also attended Thursday’s event, learning more about the pathway that can appeal to some students. Schools in Northeast Pennsylvania have increasingly offered students more about trade programs, certifications and other ways to earn a family-sustaining income without a four-year college degree.

“There are so many different pathways,” said Eliza Vagni, director of educational programs and services at the NEIU. “Some of these kids were undecided about what they want to do in their future, so this exposure might be really helpful for them.”