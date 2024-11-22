100 WVIA Way
Season's first snow turns parts of Pa. into a winter wonderland, but leaves thousands without power

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:47 PM EST
Bernard Lennon, 9, is suited up for the weather and enjoying Friday's snow in Dickson City in this photo submitted by his dad, Brian Lennon. While the weather was fun for some it also created travel headaches and left thousands of people without power across the region.
Courtesy of Brian Lennon
Nearly 80,000 customers were without power across a wide area of Pennsylvania early Friday afternoon after the first winter storm of the season dumped a coating of heavy wet snow on the region.

As of 12:50 p.m. PPL Electric Utilities outage map showed about 78,000 customers affected in an area stretching from Northeast Pennsylvania to the Lancaster area. That number was slowly beginning to recede an hour later, but was still over 70,000. UGI Utilities was reporting over 1,000 of its customers were without power in northwest Luzerne County and surrounding areas.

Power went out overnight in many areas as the snow brought down tree limbs and electric lines. In some cases, PPL's website indicated it could take until Saturday or Sunday for power to be restored.

PPL Electric Utilities' outage map showed about 77,000 customers without power in the early afternoon.
PPL website
According to the National Weather Service, accumulations had reached into the double digits by Friday morning. Among them:

Richmondale, Lackawanna County - 19.5 inches
Union Dale, Susquehanna County - 17.2 inches
Bear Creek, Luzerne County - 15.0 inches
Equinunk, Wayne County - 13.5 inches
Clarks Green, Lackawanna County - 12.8 inches
Lake Harmony, Carbon County - 9.5 inches
Mount Pocono, Monroe County - 9.4 inches
Dushore, Sullivan County - 8.0 inches
Pittston, Luzerne County - 6.0 inches
Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County, 5.0 inches

NWS said the storm was expected to wind down by mid-afternoon, with precipitation changing over to rain, though lingering showers and a rain/snow mix could continue into the evening.

NWS is predicting a slight chance of snow showers before 10 a.m. on Saturday before precipitation could turn to rain. High temperatures will be near 43 degrees. Saturday night lows will be around 38. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 47.

Leaves still clung to some of the trees at the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery on Friday as the season's first snow blanketed the region.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
The storm also led to road closures, speed restrictions, and event cancellations around the region. The latest information on state roads and highways can be found at 511pa.com.

PennDOT also closed its welcome centers on Interstate 81 at Tompkinsville (northbound), Lenox (southbound) and Great Bend (southbound) due to power outages in those locations.

One of the most ironic disruptions, perhaps, was at Misericordia University in Dallas, where Friday evening's performance of Agatha Christie's play "The Mousetrap" had been canceled.

The classic mystery centers around a group of strangers who are snowed in at a remote guesthouse, only to discover there is a murderer among them.

Lily the cat watches snow fall in West Scranton on Friday morning.
1 of 3  — Snow1.jpg
Kat Bolus / WVIA News
A golden glow from neighboring industrial buildings lights the predawn sky outside Benco Dental in Jenkins Township, Luzerne County, on Friday morning. The storm began in the early hours and continued well into the morning commute.
2 of 3  — snow4.jpg
Sarah Scinto / WVIA News
This was the scene in Nuangola, Luzerne County, on Friday morning.
3 of 3  — snow3.jpg
Lydia McFarlane / WVIA News

