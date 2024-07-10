Northeast and Central Pa. braces for severe weather

Remnants from Hurricane Beryl could hit Northeast and Central Pennsylvania from 7 to 11 p.m tonight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Meteorologist-In-Charge at NWS Binghamton David Nicosia said Beryl will make the “a sweet spot for tornadic activity.”

“So, we have the wind ingredient and we have the humidity ingredient, and those make it favorable for severe thunderstorms and even tornados. So, that’s what’s making it unusual. It’s really the remnants of Beryl,” said Nicosia.

The National Weather Service estimates Northeast Pennsylvania has a 15 percent chance of winds reaching over 60 to 70 miles per hour. Parts of Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier have a five percent chance of a tornado forming, while areas south of Scranton have a two percent chance.

That might not sound severe, but Nicosia’s is concerned by the risk. Central New York has a 10 percent chance of seeing a tornado.

“[It] is very rare to see that in our part of the world…10 percent doesn’t seem high, but normally, it’s like zero or less than one percent,” said Nicosia.

In Central Pennsylvania, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Tioga, Union, Columbia, Montour and Sullivan counties are under tornado watch. Northeast Pennsylvania’s Wayne, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Bradford and Columbia counties are also under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. on July 10.