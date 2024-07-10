100 WVIA Way
Northeast and Central Pa. braces for severe weather

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published July 10, 2024 at 6:32 PM EDT
The National Weather Service issued several tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Northeast and Central Pennsylvania because of Hurricane Beryl on July 10.

Remnants from Hurricane Beryl could hit Northeast and Central Pennsylvania from 7 to 11 p.m tonight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Meteorologist-In-Charge at NWS Binghamton David Nicosia said Beryl will make the “a sweet spot for tornadic activity.”

“So, we have the wind ingredient and we have the humidity ingredient, and those make it favorable for severe thunderstorms and even tornados. So, that’s what’s making it unusual. It’s really the remnants of Beryl,” said Nicosia.

The National Weather Service estimates Northeast Pennsylvania has a 15 percent chance of winds reaching over 60 to 70 miles per hour. Parts of Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier have a five percent chance of a tornado forming, while areas south of Scranton have a two percent chance.

That might not sound severe, but Nicosia’s is concerned by the risk. Central New York has a 10 percent chance of seeing a tornado.

“[It] is very rare to see that in our part of the world…10 percent doesn’t seem high, but normally, it’s like zero or less than one percent,” said Nicosia.

In Central Pennsylvania, Lycoming, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Tioga, Union, Columbia, Montour and Sullivan counties are under tornado watch. Northeast Pennsylvania’s Wayne, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Bradford and Columbia counties are also under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. on July 10.
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.

You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America