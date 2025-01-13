100 WVIA Way
Shooting incident in Avoca leads to murder investigation

By WVIA News
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST

State police and the Luzerne County District Attorney's office are investigating the death of an Avoca man.

Robert Solo, 67, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a Main Street home, according to the Luzerne County Coroner. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday, Jan. 11, and it was not random. The public is not at risk, officers said.

Anyone with information should contact the State Police, Troop P, Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.
