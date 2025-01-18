BOOKMARKS - Get cozy

Cozy means a lot of different things in the reading world.

There are sub-genres like cozy mystery and cozy fantasy, but any book can give you that comforting, warm feeling. This week, I asked for the books that have give readers that feeling - especially during this cold time of the year - and they delivered.

I’m looking forward to reading a few of these with a warm drink, a well-worn hoodie and a soft blanket in reach. Enjoy!

Angela Pace, President of the Scranton Silent Book Club

Book: "The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches"

Author: Sangu Mandanna

The novel tells the story of Mika, a witch raised in solitude, who is cautioned against socializing with other witches due to the potential risks of their combined powers.

As Mika matures, her longing for human connection leads her to Nowhere House, where she's invited to instruct three young witches in mastering their powers. The house is a haven for a diverse group of characters, including Jamie, a librarian with a prickly demeanor and a protective streak. When Mika is confronted with a critical choice, she must decide whether to prioritize the safety of those she has come to care for or maintain her isolated existence. This enchanting novel weaves together elements of magical realism, found family and whimsy, creating a cozy and immersive reading experience.

Laura Keller, Library Director at Plymouth Public Library

Book: "Taylor Swift: In Her Own Words"

Author: Helena Hunt

The book contains quotes from interviews that Taylor Swift has done with the media over the last 18 years.

The quotes aren't chronological. They're more organized by the subject Taylor Swift is speaking about. It's a fast, light read - very short, lots of spaces in between paragraphs, which I appreciate because I feel like that allows me to stay more focused.

The book allows you to see how Taylor Swift has evolved from a shy teen to a confident woman in her mid-30s, which I can relate to because we're very close in age and I've listened to her music for a long time. I think the book is very empowering and educational for people of all ages.

Kat Bolus, WVIA News Community Reporter

Book: "Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times"

Author: Katherine May

May explores the idea of winter as a season of our lives - a season when things feel dark and cold and when there's very little light to be found. May researched how nature copes with cold and the traditions of Nordic countries, like saunas, to handle her and her family’s health and personal struggles. She lives in a town by the sea in Southern England and joins a group who meets up to cold-water swim.

I read it at a difficult time in my life, a winter I'm not sure is over, but it gave me a perspective on the cold months I hadn't had before - especially the idea to take it easy when the conditions are harsh. And that's it's okay to hibernate like a big, cozy bear. Plus, it had me pricing cow troughs to make a cold plunge tub on my back porch. I did not buy one, but I have jumped in Lake Wallenpaupack twice in the winter since reading "Wintering." You never know how a book is going to inspire you.

Sarah Scinto, Morning Edition Host and reporter

Book: "Emily Wilde's Encyclopaedia of Faeries"

Author: Heather Fawcett

If you loved those big, beautiful -ology books - you know, like "Dragonology," "Egyptology" and the like - as a kid, you will absolutely love "Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries" as much as I did. Then, like me, you’ll end up devouring the second book in the series and find yourself anxiously awaiting the third.

Emily Wilde and her academic rival Wendell Bambleby are two of my favorite characters that I’ve met lately, and I know a bookseller I gushed with at Barnes and Noble agrees. The story that unfolds as the pair research the "Folk" in the snowbound forests of a mountain village is perfect for these chilly days, and the connections they make with the people of the village give it the perfect cozy vibe.

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks. Look for our next edition on February 1st.

We’ll start off Black History Month with recommendations of Black authors across the genres.

