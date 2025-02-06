EVENTFUL: Boogie with Elton John tribute band, Winterfest and Super Bowl watch parties

It’s Super Bowl weekend and a lot is happening in the region, starting with a chance to dance the night away with Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John.



Elton John tribute

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John will perform on Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John Doug Delescavage plays Elton John in Philadelphia Freedom.

Five of the six members of the band are from Northeast Pennsylvania.

“It started a bit more scaled back,” said Doug Delescavage, who plays Elton John. “Over the past five years, I’ve built up quite the collection of rhinestone outfits and platform shoes and all.”

The band has taken its act all over the United States. After this show at the Kirby Center , they will head to Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts.

Saturday’s show will feature an Elton John and Billy Joel set with Danny V from Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, and local group Burn the Jukebox will be the opening act.

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John

Saturday, Feb. 8

8 p.m.

F.M. Kirby Center

71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Tickets: $26

Winterfest

Lackawanna State Park’s Winterfest event allows people to partake in winter activities and learn about the environment.

There will be nature walks, bird watching and activities for kids, including a scavenger hunt. An educator from the PA Fish and Boat Commission will teach Intro to Ice Fishing lessons.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Lackawanna State Park will have enough ice for ice fishing this year, after there wasn't enough the last two years.

“It's open to anyone who's interested in learning how to ice fish,” said Tony DeSantis, an environmental education specialist at Lackawanna State Park. “All the equipment's provided, and no one needs a fishing license either.”

The activities will be held at the park office and in the park’s day-use area.

A local dive rescue team will give a demonstration and show how they rescue a person who has fallen through the ice, and DCNR will give a search and rescue presentation.

Winterfest

Sat., Feb. 8

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Lackawanna State Park

1839 Abington Rd., Clarks Summit



Super Bowl LIX

The NEPA Bird Gang is getting ready for their biggest party of the football season, watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Bird Gang members and non-members can watch the big game at Rodano's or Franklin's in Wilkes-Barre. Franklin's will be open for the 21 and over crowd, while Rodano's will host fans of all ages to watch the game on a 150-inch projector screen.

Joe Rodano, president of the NEPA Bird Gang, expects hundreds of people to join them for the game. The party officially starts at 4 p.m., but Rodano encouraged fans to get there early.

The event features food and drink specials, giveaway baskets and more.

NEPA Bird Gang Members of the NEPA Bird Gang at their “Home Nest,” Rodano’s in Wilkes-Barre. The group will host a Super Bowl watch party on Sunday at Rodano’s and Franklin’s on Public Square.

