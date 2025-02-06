EVENTFUL: Boogie with Elton John tribute band, Winterfest and Super Bowl watch parties
It’s Super Bowl weekend and a lot is happening in the region, starting with a chance to dance the night away with Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John.
Elton John tribute
Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John will perform on Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.
Five of the six members of the band are from Northeast Pennsylvania.
“It started a bit more scaled back,” said Doug Delescavage, who plays Elton John. “Over the past five years, I’ve built up quite the collection of rhinestone outfits and platform shoes and all.”
The band has taken its act all over the United States. After this show at the Kirby Center, they will head to Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts.
Saturday’s show will feature an Elton John and Billy Joel set with Danny V from Danny V’s 52nd Street Band, and local group Burn the Jukebox will be the opening act.
Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John
Saturday, Feb. 8
8 p.m.
F.M. Kirby Center
71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre
Tickets: $26
Winterfest
Lackawanna State Park’s Winterfest event allows people to partake in winter activities and learn about the environment.
There will be nature walks, bird watching and activities for kids, including a scavenger hunt. An educator from the PA Fish and Boat Commission will teach Intro to Ice Fishing lessons.
“It's open to anyone who's interested in learning how to ice fish,” said Tony DeSantis, an environmental education specialist at Lackawanna State Park. “All the equipment's provided, and no one needs a fishing license either.”
The activities will be held at the park office and in the park’s day-use area.
A local dive rescue team will give a demonstration and show how they rescue a person who has fallen through the ice, and DCNR will give a search and rescue presentation.
Winterfest
Sat., Feb. 8
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Lackawanna State Park
1839 Abington Rd., Clarks Summit
Super Bowl LIX
The NEPA Bird Gang is getting ready for their biggest party of the football season, watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Bird Gang members and non-members can watch the big game at Rodano's or Franklin's in Wilkes-Barre. Franklin's will be open for the 21 and over crowd, while Rodano's will host fans of all ages to watch the game on a 150-inch projector screen.
Joe Rodano, president of the NEPA Bird Gang, expects hundreds of people to join them for the game. The party officially starts at 4 p.m., but Rodano encouraged fans to get there early.
The event features food and drink specials, giveaway baskets and more.
Other events:
- Black Scranton Project will host a Super Bowl Party starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly event is free, but RSVP is required.
- The Volunteer Hose Company of Throop will host Wingfest to provide take-out chicken wings ahead of the game. The annual fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and the cost is $15 for 10 wings.
- Throop Hose Company #1 hosts a Superbowl Chicken BBQ, with a drive-thru from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $12 for a half-chicken dinner.
- A comedy show will be held at Holy Cross High School on Saturday to raise funds for the boy's basketball team. The event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25.
- Leadership Lackawanna will host a cornhole tournament at the Greater Scranton YMCA Saturday at noon. It is a fundraiser for a project at the Scranton Counseling Center. There will be a social division and a competitive division.