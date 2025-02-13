Go Birds! Locals flock online to monitor avian behavior in NEPA

Two tube bird feeders hang off metal hooks on a squirrel-proof pole in Bob Davis’ backyard. A basket of suet hangs for the woodpeckers.

Shy cardinals perch high in the trees. More brash chickadees and woodpeckers don’t mind an audience while they eat a meal of black-oiled sunflower seeds.

Every day wild birds flock to Davis' South Abington Twp. yard. He watches them from a large window or, in the warmer weather, on the back porch.

Beginning on Friday, Davis will do the same except he will document how many and what birds he sees for the Great Backyard Bird Count.

The citizen-scientist project engages the community to track bird migrations. The event also kicks off Lackawanna County’s “Shelter for All," a community-wide project focused on learning and celebrating local bird populations. It also explores what "home" means.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News To avoid visits from bears, Bob Davis brings the feeders in every night, and then puts them back up each morning.

Davis is a Penn State Master Gardener. He gave a presentation at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit ahead of the bird count.

"Has anyone here participated in the bird count before?” he asked.

About 10 people raised their hands.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society began the bird count in 1998.

"Right now it is the largest worldwide private science project," Davis said.

The bird count asks that people spare 15 minutes of their time to observe all the birds they see anywhere — in a backyard, or a parking lot or at a park. Observations should be documented on the eBird app or website or the Merlin Bird ID app. Both platforms are run by Cornell.

"You think 15 minutes isn't very long, but I mean, the one time I looked and I had, like, 16 species," Davis said. "And then another time, I think, I sat the whole 15 and it wasn't until the last two minutes I got any."

The count is done in February before bird migrations begin.

“After the bird count, you can see your neighborhood and see what kind of birds you have in your neighborhood or your state, or whatever you want to look at," said Davis.

The Great Backyard Bird Count wraps up on Monday, Feb. 17. For more details, visit https://www.birdcount.org/.

1 of 4 — 0S4A0039.jpg A woodpecker eats suet outside Bob Davis' home in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 0S4A0030.jpg A chickadee sits on the feeder hook outside Bob Davis' home in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 4 — 0S4A0020.jpg A chickadee visits the feeder outside Bob Davis' home in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 4 — 0S4A0002.jpg A cardinal sits in a tree outside Bob Davis' home in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News