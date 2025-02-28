With JROTC in Hazleton thriving, Wilkes-Barre hopes to offer the leadership program to students

Jadielyn Tejada stands in the front of the room, facing her fellow cadets.

“Alpha company, on your feet,” she said.

She and the other students in Hazleton Area High School’s U.S. Army Junior ROTC program recited the creed at the start of class.

“I will always conduct myself to bring credit to my family, country, school and the Corps of Cadets.

I am loyal and patriotic.

I am the future of the United States of America.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Freshman Jadielyn Tejada leads her JROTC class in reciting the creed at Hazleton Area High School.

The program in Hazleton started last school year with 50 students. This year, it’s up to 120. In the fall, 200 students are expected to enroll in the character development and citizenship program. Though many students plan to serve in the military after graduation, it’s not a requirement or expectation with the junior version of ROTC.

“This program seeks to make you a better version of yourself, be the best that you can be,” said Julian Scholl, a junior. “This program is the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The Wilkes-Barre Area School District plans to launch a JROTC program in the fall, with 60 students already interested in joining. Rob Watkins, the high school’s ninth grade principal, spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He’s helping bring the program to Wilkes-Barre. The schools share costs with the military for the program.

“It'll build character in some of these kids. It'll teach them everyday characteristics that are important in life … being prompt, being organized,” Watkins said. “It's something that I think these students will definitely benefit from, to especially prepare themselves for college or a career right out of high school.”

The U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps operates in more than 1,700 public and private high schools, military institutions and correctional centers throughout the United States and overseas. Instructors are retired from active duty, reserve duty or National Guard service. Panther Valley, located in Carbon County, also has a JROTC program.

Wilkes-Barre now seeks an instructor and district leaders recently visited Hazleton’s program. Col. Ron Humphrey, retired from the U.S. Army National Guard, learned of the opportunity in Hazleton while deployed in Qatar. After a 30-year military career, the Bloomsburg resident now leads classes on character and career readiness.

1 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC001.jpg Col. Ron Humphrey teaches his JROTC class at Hazleton Area High School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC002.jpg Cadet Captain Julian Scholl works with JROTC classmates. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC007.jpg Cadet SFC Rose Guzman answers a question in JROTC class at Hazleton Area High School. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC005.jpg Students discuss basic training after a classmate attended. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC004.jpg Hector Galarza, Brandy Mejia and Isaiah Henderson practice a skit for class. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC010.jpg Master Sgt. Michael Hale begins class at Hazleton Area. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC011.jpg The Hazleton JROTC program has a display case at the high school. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 8 — 02262025_JROTC012.jpg JROTC members practice drills at the end of class. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

“The kids are great. It's all about helping them achieve their goals,” he said. “The mission of JROTC is to make better citizens. And these young kids, they're doing great in the program.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Shaniece Brown plans to enlist in the military.

Students wear their uniforms every Wednesday — not just for JROTC classes — but for the entire school day. Junior Shaniece Brown said she feels more confident while wearing it, and points to the medals and ribbons she’s earned. Her white cord is for color guard, the group that presents the flags at school events.

The program occupies two classrooms in the school’s lower level, and the space includes weight equipment and a storage room with new uniforms and shoes for cadets. Students use the weight equipment regularly and complete fitness activities on Fridays.

With the increase in students this year, Hazleton hired a second instructor, Master Sgt. Michael Hale, who retired after 24 years in the Army.

"They're great kids," he said. "They have tons of potential, and most of them are going to do great, great things out there in the world, and they need to, because our world needs good leaders."

Senior Matthewz Velez wants to join the military to become part of a team. He’s found teammates in the JROTC, too.

“I'm just happy to be here,” he said. “I'm just thankful to the colonel for showing me little things that I didn't know before. So now, when I go to basic training this June, I’ll feel way more confident in my abilities.”

Senior Hector Galarza, who also plans to join the military, said he has become a better person.

“I've been through stuff in the past, but now I feel like me becoming the person I am now, I feel like I'm helping other people,” he said. “I love helping people out. I love doing what I do.”