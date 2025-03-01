BOOKMARKS: Enjoy these authors during Women's History Month

A few years ago, I looked back on what I had been reading and realized that all of the authors whose work I’d been devouring were women. I thought of it just as a happy accident, but it was indicative of something more.

The World Economic Forum reports that women have gone from publishing just 20 percent of books in the 1970s to more than 50 percent by 2023. The writings of women are more widely available and accessible than ever before.

March is Women’s History Month, so why not celebrate by starting a reading streak with some of these recommendations?

Happy reading!

Anna Maffei, Lycoming College student and Otto Bookstore staff member

Book: "The Handmaid's Tale"

Author: Margaret Atwood

This month, we are doing a Women's History Month edition book club where we're going to be reading "The Handmaid's Tale." We wanted to choose something that women could really, deeply resonate with for Women's History Month, and the issues addressed in the novel are just something that we'd like to bring to light and talk about.

We wanted to talk about how important it is for women to be able to keep their individuality and how women should be seen for more than the issues that they're seen for in this book. This is a really good book to learn about how oppression of women can lead to very dangerous circumstances.

This is a very interesting book. Atwood has a really cool, dystopian take on the whole issue. She talks about a world where women are only seen for their child-bearing ability, and she talks about the dangers of it and how it gets really crazy. It's a great read for anybody who's interested in reading about women's rights and things that can affect women ... still today. The book is fiction, but there's some issues that Atwood talks about that are still prominent today. So it's a great read. It's a hard read, but it's a great read to learn about these issues and to just focus on women's history, women's power and women's individualism.

Stacy Hovan, owner of The Little Book Place

Book: "Lessons in Chemistry"

Author: Bonnie Garmus

I'd like to share my thoughts on "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus, a book that captivated me with its rich characters.

The protagonist, Elizabeth Zott, is a female scientist navigating the challenges of the 1960s where she faces significant adversity. Her courage in standing up against mansplaining, inequality and various forms of mistreatment is truly inspiring.

The supporting characters are equally remarkable, adding depth and charm to the story. It quickly became one of my top reads, and I find myself recommending it frequently.

John Shableski, manager, Otto Bookstore

Book: "The Editor: How Publishing Legend Judith Jones shaped Culture in America"

Author: Sara B. Franklin

It's a great book about Judith Jones, this incredible editor who shaped American publishing.

She was Julia Child's editor, and this is such a wonderful insight into how the editorial process in American publishing changed because of this one woman.

So, I totally recommend "The Editor: How Publishing Legend Judith Jones shaped Culture in America."

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition host and reporter

Book: "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue"

Author: Victoria E. Schwab

I first encountered Schwab’s writing during that streak of women authors through her series “Shades of Magic.” She’s quickly become one of my favorite authors, and “Addie LaRue” just might be her masterwork.

We start in France in 1714. In a moment of desperation, a young woman named Adeline makes a Faustian deal for immortality with a dark force she meets in the forest. The catch? She and her name will be forgotten immediately by everyone she meets.

Addie spends centuries finding ways to leave her mark on the world in other ways. Then, 300 years later, she meets a young man in a hidden bookstore who remembers her name.

This story spans the centuries of Addie’s life yet still makes every small moment feel like it matters. Schwab’s writing is on full, beautiful display here. This is a book that will stay with you - but word to the wise, have tissues on hand for the ending.

That’s all for this edition of Bookmarks! Hopefully we’ve added to your to-be-read pile.

