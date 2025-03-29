BOOKMARKS: We have a mystery on our hands

Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Some of our most beloved stories feature enigmatic investigators unraveling clues and searching for the answer to some whodunit.

The genre has evolved since the days of Hercule Poirot and Sherlock Holmes. The mystery section now features everything from suspenseful thrillers to more lighthearted mysteries.

Break out your notebooks and magnifying glasses - it’s time to solve a mystery.

Daina Griffiths, Creative Operations Project Manager

Book: "She's Not Sorry"

Author: Mary Kubica

Megan, an ICU nurse and single mom, is assigned to care for a young woman in a coma after a fall. What first seems like a simple accident soon raises questions of foul play.

As secrets unravel, Megan becomes increasingly consumed by the case, and it begins to affect both her professional and personal life.

The suspense kept our book club on the edge of our seats. If you love a fast-paced, psychological thriller with plenty of twists, then this one's definitely for you.

Tom Zimmerman, Williamsport

Book: "The Secret Scripture"

Author: Sebastian Barry

For a worthwhile mystery, I heartily recommend "The Secret Scripture" by Sebastian Barry. The plot is simple. A long-term residential care hospital is closing, and placements need to be determined.

Cleverly written as multiple - often contradictory - narratives, Roseanne McNulty's aftercare must be decided. She is nearly 100 (years old) and a 35-year resident.

Her diary, until now unbeknownst to the staff, poses a soul-searching dilemma for the physician in charge. In "The Secret Scripture," there are no mere coincidences, and once started, it's nearly impossible to put down. Hope you enjoy this mystery.

Morgan Taylor, Dalton

Book: "Survive the Night"

Author: Riley Sager

This is a mystery thriller set between a New Jersey university and the close-to-home Pocono Mountains. Our protagonist hires the campus drive-share to take her across the state of Pennsylvania due to untimely events in her personal life.

During the short drive between New Jersey and Pennsylvania, our protagonist suspects her driver may be the campus killer that has murdered a few other classmates all the same way, taking a single tooth at the end of their murders.

Sager has a way of making you think you know everything and nothing all at the same time with this fast paced mystery thriller that you will probably devour in one sitting. I know I did.

Lara Thomas, West Pittston

Book: "Never Lie"

Author: Frieda McFadden

If you've read any (McFadden's) other works, you know what to expect: a short, easy, but entertaining read full of twists and turns.

"Never Lie" is a good story showcasing how our experiences shape our behavior and how you never quite know yourself or those around you. As an individual with a psychology background, I especially love the mystery surrounding a missing, renowned psychiatrist and how that plays a part in the story unfolding. Please enjoy.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host

Book: "The Thursday Murder Club"

Author: Richard Osman

This one represents the more lighthearted, cozy side of the mystery genre. I’ve been rabidly recommending The Thursday Murder Club to just about everyone since reading it.

The titular Thursday Murder Club is a group of retirement village residents who meet every Thursday to discuss cold cases. But when a property developer is murdered in their town of Fairhaven, the group jumps at the chance to investigate a case of their own.

It’s impossible not to fall in love with Elizabeth, Ron, Joyce and Ibrahim as they take on their first case together. Coopers Chase retirement village is full of memorable characters that will have you coming back for more. Luckily, the series is four books long, so there is plenty more to enjoy.

That’s all for this week’s Bookmarks!

