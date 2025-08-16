BOOKMARKS: Electric City Love Con brings authors, readers and recommendations

Hundreds of passionate readers descended upon the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton this month for the first Electric City Love Con.

They found more than 100 romance authors waiting to sell and sign books, talk about their work and connect with fans.

Bookmarks hit the road for the first-of-its-kind event in the Electric City to see what the crowd of readers might want to recommend.

Maria Muniz, Jefferson Twp.

Book: "The Nothing Man"

Author: Catherine Ryan Howard

It's a really interesting tale of a true crime survivor who wrote a book, and the book is being critiqued by the serial killer.

Kristen Wallo, Director, Valley Community Library

Book: "Love and Other Conspiracies"

Author: Mallory Marlowe

I think everyone should read this because it's a really cute rom-com about a paranormal conspiracy theorist and a web series producer who fall in love while searching for Bigfoot and other cryptids.

Monica LaLonde, Pittston

Book: "Mountain Boss"

Author: SJ Tilly

It is the first in a series of mountain-themed books, so it takes place a little bit in nature. There's a lot of romance and spice and steam that happens.

The "Mountain Boss" is a boss and employee romance that is quick, nice and spicy right from the beginning, so you don't have a lot of wait time. It's a really quick read for anyone who wants to read something quick and easy.

Megan Kramer, Dimmick Memorial Library

Book: "The Kingmaker"

Author: Kennedy Ryan

It is top-tier spice, and the plot is amazing. The second book holds up. It is absolutely phenomenal.

Kennedy did her homework; she is an incredible writer.

Laura Fox, Central Pennsylvania

Book: "Gloves Off"

Author: Stephanie Archer

It's a hockey sports romance with enemies to lovers, hate to love, great banter, and it's spicy.

It's part of a series, but they're interconnected standalones that you can read in any order.

I loved the hero. He falls first, and I can't recommend it enough.

Marjorie King, Connecticut

Book: "Just a Touch Away"

Author: Jae

It's a very cute romance, and it's like just very sweet and has a great ending.

