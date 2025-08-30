BOOKMARKS: Indie romance authors offer recommendations

Before August comes to an end, let's revisit Electric City Love Con one more time.

The inaugural event brought more than 100 romance authors to the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in downtown Scranton for sales, signings and meet-and-greets with readers.

You can find recommendations from some of the hundreds of readers in attendance in the last Bookmarks.

The second Electric City Love Con has been set for Aug. 6-7, 2027.

Since most writers are readers too, some of those authors shared their own reading recommendations for this installment of Bookmarks.

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Author Cissy Mecca

Cissy Mecca, author of 'Grado Valley Vineyard' series

Book: "Waste of Handsome"

Author: Tina Gallagher

I would love to recommend a book by a local author, Tina Gallagher, called "Waste of Handsome" for all the baseball lovers out there.

First of all, the title, "Waste of Handsome." I mean, this is a handsome baseball player who, it just sucks you right in from the beginning. It's one of those romance novels where you start it and can't put it down. So it's a page turner, and that's what we love with an "HEA" (happily ever after) at the end of course.

Cissy Mecca recommends "Waste of Handsome" Listen • 0:29

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Author Dawnlyn Holman

Dawnlyn Holman, author of the 'Against the Odds' series

Book: "Crave"

Author: Tracy Wolff

One I recently read was by Tracy Wolff. It was the first book of her "Crave" series.

I don't read a lot of paranormal romance, but I just felt like she did a really, really good job. And I'm a huge fan of the "Twilight" saga, so I think that's what made me enjoy that book.

Dawnlyn Holman recommends "Crave" Listen • 0:31

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Author Vanessa Zian

Vanessa Zian, author of 'Midnight to December'

Book: "Quietly Falling"

Author: Alexandra Hale

One of my absolute favorite authors for small-town romance is Alexandra Hale. Let me just tell you, if you want some grilled cheese and tomato soup, Alexandra Hale is your girl.

"Quietly Falling" has men's mental health (representation) in there and I highly recommend.

Vanessa Zian recommends "Quietly Falling" Listen • 0:43

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Author Abbie Zanders

Abbie Zanders, author of the 'Sanctuary' series

Book: "Angel's Blood"

Author: Nalini Singh

I'm born and raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and I love writing books as much as I love reading them.

My number one recommendation would be "Angel's Blood" by Nalini Singh. It's a paranormal about archangels, and it's just one of those books that I read over and over again.

It's got all the feels, it's got all the emotion and it's got all the fantasy.

Abbie Zanders recommends "Angels' Blood" Listen • 0:33

Instagram / Instagram Author Suanne Laqueur

Suanne Laqueur, author of 'An Exaltation of Larks'

Book: "The Mars House"

Author: Natasha Pulley

It's an amazing sci fi book with a really, really interesting love story at its center.

I absolutely loved it.

Suanne Laqueur recommends "The Mars House" Listen • 0:17

That's all for this edition of Bookmarks! We'll get back to our regular routine next time.

It's back to school time, so on Sept. 13 we'll talk about your favorite books you read in school or for school summer reading.