BOOKMARKS: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish authors

Anyone who has ever been to Dublin knows how much Ireland treasures its writers.

Look no further than the statues dotting the city - Oscar Wilde lounges in St. Stephen’s Green, James Joyce stands on Earl Street and waits inside The Temple Bar and George Bernard Shaw has a place in Ireland’s National Gallery of Art.

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, here are even more Irish authors to consider.

Cheers, and happy reading!

Bree Buonomo, Scranton Silent Book Club member

Book: "Knock Knock, Open Wide"

Author: Neil Sharpson

This is a horror novel that is set in Ireland and has a ton of Irish folklore and mythology, some of the Gaelic language, and just a lot of moments where you were like, "oh my God, what is going to happen?"

This story is so good for people who really like to think a little bit too, because it has interwoven story lines and interconnected people. It all kind of comes together in the end, you're like,"wow, what did I just read?"

And then, you sit on it, and you're like, "wow, that was actually really well done." It is a great time and definitely worthwhile. So if you are looking for a great Irish author, especially a debut author, this is the book for you.

Submitted photo / Submitted photo Brian McGurl

Brian McGurl, Scranton Shakespeare Festival

Book: "Three Plays"

Author: Sean O'Casey

I recommend this because you get three for one. it's three plays - "The Plough and the Stars," "Shadow of a Gunman," and "Juno and the Paycock."

These plays detail the lives of everyday Irish people living in Dublin at three pivotal moments in Irish history: 1916 during the Easter Rebellion, 1920 during the Irish War of Independence, and 1922 during the Irish Civil War. So, it's a great book to get a little sense of how the common people dealt with these events in Irish history.

O'Casey has an incredible way of rendering the way the Irish speak and their use of the English language. He's a great writer in that way. The plays are all very funny. They have great characters who are memorable, and they all end kind of tragically, which is sad. But the plays themselves are great, and I think you'll enjoy reading them.

Submitted Photo / Submitted Photo Brittany Shoemaker

Brittany Shoemaker, The Charming Churchmouse

Book: "In a Glass Darkly"

Author: Sheridan Le Fanu

Ireland is home to some of the best ghost stories of all time. I would recommend beginning with Irish author Sheridan Le Fanu's "In a Glass Darkly," which is a perfect example of Victorian-era gothic horror and mystery.

This is a collection of five stories that are presented as case files of an occult detective, Dr. Martin Hesselius. They're eerie, atmospheric and beg to ask the question if the supernatural is real or just a result of our own anxieties.

Its most well-known story is "Carmilla," which is one of the first female vampire stories, which is said to have influenced Dracula by Brahm Stoker, who also happens to be an Irish author.

From tales of doppelgängers to dark forces, this is a classic read for those who are fans of the horror or mystery genre.

Lydia McFarlane, WVIA News Healthcare reporter

Book: “The Rachel Incident”

Author: Caroline O'Donoghue

Laugh-out-loud funny and incredibly relatable, "The Rachel Incident" is an enjoyable coming-of-age story set against the quaint backdrop of Cork, Ireland.

This book follows the book’s namesake, Rachel, and James, who she meets while working at a bookstore as a university student. She and James become instant friends, but it’s nothing but platonic as James tries to fight the truth of his sexuality.

They move in together to tackle adult life as a unit. The 2008 global financial crisis looms while the two struggle to make rent, buy groceries and scrape together enough money for the local pubs at the end of the week.

The pair gets involved with an older married couple, as Rachel develops feelings for a professor with a wandering eye and begins working for his wife in an attempt to get closer to him. During this time, James explores his identity as a gay man.

O’Donoghue writes the book as a retrospective, as her main character reflects on her 20s from her current life as a successful Irish journalist in her 30s. Rachel’s story offered immense comfort to me at the time I read it, as a 21-year-old wannabe journalist battling constant anxiety about my future after college.

This story was heartwarming, funny, and complex all while being the story of a normal girl stumbling through early adulthood, which resonated with me as a girl doing the same in real life. One of my favorite things about literature is its ability to remind me that I’m not alone with my feelings or my experiences. I saw myself in Rachel, and it helped me to embrace the unknown of the future and enjoy life, and even find humor, in the present.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition host and reporter

Book: "The Picture of Dorian Gray"

Author: Oscar Wilde

Typically, I think classics like "The Picture of Dorian Gray" get enough attention, but this book is an all-time favorite. It’s one of those classics that you remember enjoying when assigned to read it in school.

Wilde’s only novel revolves around Dorian Gray, an aristocrat obsessed with beauty. When an artist paints his portrait, he sells his soul so that the portrait will age in his place and he remains forever young. While he stays young and beautiful, the painting withers and records each of his many sins.

Gothic, philosophical and gripping, "The Picture of Dorian Gray" deserves the status it has achieved in the years since its publication.

