Two Luzerne County school districts to see changes in leadership

Two Luzerne County school districts will have changes in leadership.

The Hanover Area School Board plans to vote Thursday night on accepting the resignation of Nathan Barrett, who has served as superintendent since 2019.

Barrett, who has previously worked as a teacher in the Riverside School District and a principal in Scranton, plans to leave public education, he said.

The 48-year-old is also a member of the State Board of Education. He plans to work for a lobbying firm in Harrisburg, he said.

Barrett plans to stay at the district through December. The board also plans to vote on a resolution Thursday night that would keep Barrett on as an educational consultant through 2028. The terms of the independent contractor agreement were not included on the agenda.

At Wyoming Valley West, Charles Suppon, Jr. will become superintendent July 1, succeeding David Tosh, who has served in the role since 2020. The board approved the appointment last week.

Suppon has served as chief operating officer for the Tunkhannock Area School District since 2022. He previously led special education there and in the Wyalusing Area School District. Suppon also worked as a vice principal in both the Scranton and Wyoming Valley West school districts.

He taught both earth and space science and special education for the district in Kingston. A member of the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, he played football for James Madison University. His father, former Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Charles Suppon Sr., retired in 2016 after 40 years in the district.

“I am thrilled and honored to return to Wyoming Valley West,” the new superintendent said in a statement. “It will be a privilege to work alongside such dedicated educators and administrators. Together, I believe we can build a future defined by innovation, opportunity and excellence for all students.”

His five-year contract includes an annual salary of $155,000.