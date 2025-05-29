EVENTFUL: Pocono Pride, Pottsville Film Festival, Tamaqua Community Day and more this weekend
June is upon us! There is so much to do this weekend, including a fireman’s festival and a flower show. A celebration in Stroudsburg Sunday will kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
Pocono Pride
All colors of the rainbow will be seen in downtown Stroudsburg for the fifth annual Pocono Pride Festival.
There will be music, kids activities and entertainment provided by DJs and drag queens and kings.
Resources for the LGBTQ+ community will be available at the event taking place on Courthouse Square from 12 to 5 p.m. The National Weather Service predicts sunny weather with highs near 70 Sunday.
The Pocono Pride Coalition will also host a feminist rave, pre-pride party and drag bingo this weekend.
Pocono Pride Festival
Sun., June 1
12 - 5 p.m.
Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg
Tamaqua Community Day
A handful of events happening at Owl Creek Reservoir in Schuylkill County this Saturday are part of Tamaqua Community Day, hosted by the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce.
The day will begin with a free 5k/run around Owl Creek and DNA Bikes will provide guided bike tours in the afternoon. A cornhole tournament starts at 11 a.m. with a $50 fee per team, and a fishing derby begins at noon.
The event is free to enter and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids will keep busy with games, a scavenger hunt and more in the kids zone.
Porcupine Pat, an environmental educator for the Schuylkill Conservation District, will lead guided hikes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tamaqua Community Day
Sat., May 31
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Owl Creek Reservoir
Tamaqua
Pottsville Film Festival
Schuylkill County now has a film festival! The inaugural Pottsville Film Festival begins Friday with a meet & greet and red carpet event.
There will be workshops, screenings and Q & A sessions at a couple of venues, including the Majestic Theatre, Yuengling Mansion and Alvernia University, all in Pottsville.
On Saturday, there will be vendors on Centre Street and a beer garden at John Potts Lot, with a live band set to perform that evening.
Visit the Pottsville Film Festival Facebook page for more details.
Pottsville Film Festival
May 30 - June 1
Pottsville
Other events:
- The Slocum Twp. Fire Co. will host Slocum Springfest, with flea market vendors and a touch-a-truck, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Diamond City Flower Show and Vendor Market is happening on Wilkes-Barre Public Square Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Firemans Festival at the West End Fairgrounds in Monroe County runs through Saturday, concluding with fireworks that evening.
- A Tapped & Tatted event in Lackawanna County invites the public to come out for beers and flash tattoos. There will be vendors, raffles and other activities at the fundraiser hosted by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Rolly Derby.