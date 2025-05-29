EVENTFUL: Pocono Pride, Pottsville Film Festival, Tamaqua Community Day and more this weekend

June is upon us! There is so much to do this weekend, including a fireman’s festival and a flower show. A celebration in Stroudsburg Sunday will kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Pocono Pride

All colors of the rainbow will be seen in downtown Stroudsburg for the fifth annual Pocono Pride Festival.

Facebook / Pocono Pride Festival Pocono Pride Festival started in 2020 and offers entertainment and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

There will be music, kids activities and entertainment provided by DJs and drag queens and kings.

Resources for the LGBTQ+ community will be available at the event taking place on Courthouse Square from 12 to 5 p.m. The National Weather Service predicts sunny weather with highs near 70 Sunday.

The Pocono Pride Coalition will also host a feminist rave, pre-pride party and drag bingo this weekend.

Pocono Pride Festival

Sun., June 1

12 - 5 p.m.

Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg

Tamaqua Community Day

A handful of events happening at Owl Creek Reservoir in Schuylkill County this Saturday are part of Tamaqua Community Day , hosted by the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce.

The day will begin with a free 5k/run around Owl Creek and DNA Bikes will provide guided bike tours in the afternoon. A cornhole tournament starts at 11 a.m. with a $50 fee per team, and a fishing derby begins at noon.

The event is free to enter and runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids will keep busy with games, a scavenger hunt and more in the kids zone.

Porcupine Pat, an environmental educator for the Schuylkill Conservation District, will lead guided hikes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tamaqua Community Day

Sat., May 31

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Owl Creek Reservoir

Tamaqua

Pottsville Film Festival

Schuylkill County now has a film festival! The inaugural Pottsville Film Festival begins Friday with a meet & greet and red carpet event.

There will be workshops, screenings and Q & A sessions at a couple of venues, including the Majestic Theatre, Yuengling Mansion and Alvernia University, all in Pottsville.

On Saturday, there will be vendors on Centre Street and a beer garden at John Potts Lot, with a live band set to perform that evening.

Visit the Pottsville Film Festival Facebook page for more details.

Pottsville Film Festival

May 30 - June 1

Pottsville

