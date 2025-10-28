'I've got your back': 150 teens gather to strengthen mental health, create community in Northeast Pa. schools

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Old Forge Aevidum President Ahmir Massey talks with students from other schools attending the event.

In a discussion with teens he had never met, Ahmir Massey found ways to bring them together.

The Old Forge High School senior, one of 150 students who attended a youth leadership summit on Tuesday, has seen the impact of talking about mental health.

“When we show up for each other, listen and support one another, amazing things can happen,” said Ahmir, president of Old Forge’s Aevidum club.

The Latin word translates to “I’ve got your back.” The clubs exist nationwide, including at 25 schools within the Northeastern Educational Intermediate Unit. Some of the clubs, which skyrocketed in popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic brought more awareness to mental health, have more than 100 members. The movement empowers students to create cultures of acceptance, acknowledgment, appreciation and care in their schools.

“Today, these kids are getting together. They're talking about mental health, they're acknowledging the fact that everything isn't OK all the time, and they're normalizing that and saying 'It's OK to not be OK, and if you're not OK, I'm here to support you. I'm here to have your back,'” said Erin Pencek, professional learning adviser for the NEIU. “In this climate of divisiveness that we live in, if we can get that message out there and change the culture and the climate and the community of every school, we would be setting our kids up for such beautiful success. They absolutely have the power and the voice to affect change for their community.”

1 of 2 — 10282025_OldForge007.jpg Students work in break-out sessions at the Aevidum event at Old Forge. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 10282025_OldForge008.jpg Each breakout session was led by an Old Forge team member. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

'In this together'

Tuesday’s event, hosted by Old Forge, included guest speakers and many opportunities for students from other schools to get to know each other and learn about their clubs. With the theme of “We’re All in This Together,” the event also included a dance number from “High School Musical” performed by the Old Forge Aevidum club.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Old Forge Aevidum club members started the event with a dance.

“They want to hear from each other. This gives them the forum to talk ... and be together, to unite and find solutions to some of the issues that they're facing,” said Eliza Vagni, NEIU director of community partners. “The kids are identifying needs, and the adults in the schools are supporting them and bringing in those resources that they're calling for.”

Recent activities by clubs include facilitating weekly discussions about mental health, installing a compliment box, leaving encouraging notes and hosting a mental health awareness football game.

“There are people who are struggling,” said Jay Oakley, a freshman at Montrose. “It's very important that we bring awareness to it and make people notice how people are affected by these things.”

Making an impact

Students arrived to Old Forge with donations for the Community Intervention Center in Scranton, which supports an average of 200 homeless individuals daily.

“We have folks who live outside all year long. The donations that you guys brought in today will be an amazing help,” said Michelle Matyjevich, the center’s deputy director.

1 of 2 — 10282025_OldForge002.jpg Blue Ridge High School students brought items to 'stuff the bus' for the Community Intervention Center in Scranton. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 10282025_OldForge003.jpg Joe Zuchinski and Danny Churla of Old Forge helped to load donations. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Old Forge social studies teacher Jennifer Churla serves as adviser of the school’s 3-year-old club. The students look out for their peers and often serve as “extra sets of eyes and ears” on social media, and come to Churla with concerns.

“It helps us to outreach and make sure that kids have a safe place to be,” she said.

Students from other schools said they can feel a difference in their schools after starting the clubs.

“Our club is a community thing and the whole school gets involved,” said Lackawanna Trail sophomore Eislyn Rose. “It includes everyone, and it has changed our school for the better.”

Blue Ridge junior Lillian Edwards said Aevidum encourages connection.

“It makes kids more aware of our mental health, and it makes everyone more helpful and more kind,” she said.