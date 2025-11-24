100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NEWS VOICES: Ongoing issues at the deteriorating Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News,
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published November 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
On this week's News Voices, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Isabela Weiss talk about ongoing issues at the deteriorating Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, where two bodies were stolen from the condemned mausoleum earlier this month.
NEWS VOICES


Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Isabela Weiss talk about ongoing issues at the deteriorating Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, where two bodies were stolen from the condemned mausoleum earlier this month.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below:
Tags
Local Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela joined WVIA News in July 2023 to cover rural government through Report for America, a public service organization that connects young journalists to under-covered communities and issues.



You can email Isabella at isabelaweiss@wvia.org
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America