NEWS VOICES: Ongoing issues at the deteriorating Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township

Welcome to News Voices, a weekly feature where members of the WVIA News team will talk with each other — and sometimes sources — about key things we've learned in recent stories we have been working on.

This week, WVIA's Roger DuPuis and Isabela Weiss talk about ongoing issues at the deteriorating Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Plains Township, where two bodies were stolen from the condemned mausoleum earlier this month.

Their conversation aired on WVIA Radio. Listen below: