Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved.
Feds, Lehighton doc reach a deal on opioid prescriptions

By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published March 1, 2024 at 8:21 AM EST

A Lehighton doctor will pay a $60,000 penalty to resolve a lawsuit that accused him of violating federal law.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam's office accused Dr. Peter J. Baddick III last year of prescribing the opioid medication called Subsys to patients who did not have cancer, according to a news release from Karam's office.

Under an agreement settling the case, Baddick does not admit to being liable for doing anything wrong, but the government does not concede its claims weren't legitimate.

The prescriptions were made without a legitimate medical purpose, but Baddick billed Medicaid and Tricare for visits associated with the prescriptions, the U.S. attorney's office said.

"This office is dedicated to combatting fraud and abuse impacting taxpayer-funded programs," Karam said in the news release. "We use every tool at our disposal to do so, and this resolution reflects that commitment."
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

