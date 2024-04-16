100 WVIA Way
College research papers awarded during Lycoming College conference

By WVIA News
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:18 PM EDT
Lycoming College
From left, Dr. Andrew Leiter, Ithaca College's Newt Andia, Lehigh University's Cassidy Rubio and Lycoming College's Amanda Charowsky pose with awards.

Forty-five students from 24 colleges attended the second annual Undergraduate Humanities Research Conference on April 6.

Research topics were separated into categories including history, literature, philosophy, art history, modern and classical languages, religious studies, interdisciplinary humanistic studies and social sciences. Lycoming College's faculty voted on the best papers.

Grove City College’s Christopher Bolland’s “Enslaved to the Cause: The Poor White Southerner’s Support for Slavery and Secession” won in history, archaeology and humanities focused social sciences; Ithica College’s Newt Andia’s “The Vulcan Buddha” won in philosophy, ethics and religion; Slippery Rock University’s Cameron Antoniotti’s “Between Pretending and Reality: An Existential Exploration of Kurt Vonnegut’s 'Mother Night'” won in literature, languages and art history; Lehigh University’s Cassidy Rubio’s “Re-reading Gloria Naylor’s ‘Linden Hills’ through Unpublished ‘Parchmen’ Manuscript'” in ethnic and racial studies; DeSales University’s Emma McCormick’s “Helen Huntingdon: Feminist Heroine or Cautionary Tale on the Cycle of Abuse” won in women and gender studies. Amanda Charowsky’s “From New York’s Gallows: The Hangings of Captain Hale and Major Andre” won best Lycoming College student paper.

“We really like the momentum and enthusiasm we are seeing for the event, and we hope that undergraduate programs will continue to look forward to the conference as a signature experience for their many talented students in the humanities," said Dr. Andrew Leiter, English professor and director of the college’s Humanities Research Center.
