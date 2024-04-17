100 WVIA Way
Lycoming College sorority will sponsor Relay for Life with Taylor Swift-themed event

By WVIA News
Published April 17, 2024 at 12:21 PM EDT

Beta Phi Gamma is raising funds to help fight cancer through the American Cancer Society. They will hold the event April 19. Activities will include: a Spider Jump bungee jumping trampoline, Mario Kart Tournament, Hip-hop dance and karate lessons. There will also be fundraising and information tables with candies, games, friendship bracelets and more. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Teams will walk continuesly around the college's Keiper Recreation Center’s track. Participants can register here. Walk-in registrations are also welcome. Donations will support cancer research.
News Briefs Lycoming CountyWilliamsportLycoming College
WVIA News
