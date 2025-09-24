City of Wilkes-Barre announces free flu vaccine clinic

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the city's free flu vaccination schedule.

The vaccines are for Wilkes-Barre residents only, and will require proof of residency. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 26 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 8 from 2 - 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 12 - 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 20 from 3 - 6 p.m.



The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department’s “Bee Healthy” bus will be on site and staffed to provide free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings on Oct. 2, 9, 18 and 20.

For more information, visit www.wilkes-barre.city/FluVaccineClinics .

— Samara Carey

