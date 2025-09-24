100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Wilkes-Barre announces free flu vaccine clinic

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published September 24, 2025 at 5:21 PM EDT

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the city's free flu vaccination schedule.

The vaccines are for Wilkes-Barre residents only, and will require proof of residency. The schedule is as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 26 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 8 from 2 - 6 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m - 1 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 18 from 12 - 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 20 from 3 - 6 p.m.

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department’s “Bee Healthy” bus will be on site and staffed to provide free blood pressure and blood sugar screenings on Oct. 2, 9, 18 and 20.

For more information, visit www.wilkes-barre.city/FluVaccineClinics.

— Samara Carey
Tags
News Briefs Wilkes-BarreLuzerne County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News