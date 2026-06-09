Ex-Tamaqua cop gets 27-plus years in prison for producing child pornography and an animal crush video

A former Tamaqua police officer will spend more than 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography and an animal crushing video.

A federal judge sentenced 31-year-old Christopher Cordes of Nazareth to spend 27½ years in prison and 10 years of supervision after he gets out.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Cordes asked a minor to create sexually explicit pictures and videos. He also created an animal crush video.

He also asked people on social media to send him child pornography and sent a minor and others pictures of himself having sex with animals. He did all that in 2023 and 2024.

Cordes originally pleaded not guilty in October 2024, then again to an amended indictment last July before changing his plea to guilty in September. Tamaqua fired him in June 2024.