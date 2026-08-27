Gov. Shapiro sues Trump administration over new guidelines for reproductive health and family planning grants

Governor Josh Shapiro joined a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services over its new terms and conditions on Title X grants for the 2027-2032 grant cycle. The Shapiro Administration says these new guidelines from the Trump administration restrict Pennsylvanian’s access to reproductive health care.

The lawsuit aims to stop the implementation of conditions that require both applicants and grantees to show alignment with the Trump Administration’s priorities in order to apply and qualify for federal family planning grants under Title X. The new conditions to receive funding include requirements to end programs that serve transgender individuals.

Title X funding supports services and providers that give low-income, uninsured and underinsured people with access to family planning services including cervical cancer screening, STI testing and treatment, contraception and fertility care.

— Lydia McFarlane

