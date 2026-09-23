Wayne/Pike Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative to host walk this weekend

Wayne/Pike Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative (NSPI) will host the annual Wayne/Pike Suicide Prevention Walk this Saturday, Sept. 26, at Wallenpaupack Area High School in Hawley.

The event is family friendly, free and open to the public. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The initiative welcomes participants to share their grief and honor loved ones to raise suicide prevention awareness and funds for local prevention programs.

For more information on this event visit Wayne/Pike Northeast Suicide Prevention Initiative on Facebook or email waynepikenspi@gmail.com.

— Allison Lussi