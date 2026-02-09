100 WVIA Way
The search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second week

NPR | By Bill Chappell,
Michel Martin
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:52 AM EST

The search for Nancy Guthrie is now in its second week. The Guthrie family released a new video addressing their mother's apparent abductors over the weekend.

National
