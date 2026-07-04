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Happy 250th birthday, America

NPR | By Brian Mann,
Scott Simon
Published July 4, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

President Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore Friday before returning to Washington, D.C., and the Independence Day festivities there.

Copyright 2026 NPR
National
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.