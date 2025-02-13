100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

David Yonki; January 09 2025

Published February 13, 2025 at 11:35 AM EST

David Yonki, Health Educator for the City of Wilkes-Barre, and Coordinator for two events taking place over the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend. On Friday, January 17th, 2025, the Luzerne County NAACP Branch 2306 & the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association, will present "Martin Luther King Jr. and His Presidents," at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre at 2:30 pm. On Monday, January 20th from 8:30 to 11:30 am, the Luzerne County NAACP Branch 2306 will join with the Friedman Jewish Community Center, the O'Donnell Law Offices & the City of Wilkes-Barre to present "Blankets & Broth," at the JCC, 613 S J Strauss Lane in Kingston, PA. This is a service event to make fringe blankets to benefit local nonprofits. For information: info@naacp2306.org/

