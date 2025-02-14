100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Anne Flaherty; January 16 2025

Published February 14, 2025 at 11:14 AM EST

Anne Flaherty, great-great-granddaughter of John Kehoe, hanged in Schuylkill County PA in December 1878 as one of the alleged "Molly Maguires." She will receive the 2025 Anthracite Heritage Foundation Book Award for "The Passion of John Kehoe and the Myth of the 'Molly Maguires" on January 23 at King's College in Wilkes-Barre where she will deliver the annual Msgr. John J. Curran lecture at 7:00 pm. She will also take part in a program on January 22 at the Anthracite Heritage Museum in Scranton at 6:30 pm. Anne Flaherty's blog is "From John Kehoe's Cell." For more information about these programs that are free and open to the public: www.ahfdn.org/ or www.wvia.org/mining

