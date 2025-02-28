Bach Choir of Bethlehem/Christopher Jackson; February 28 2025

Christopher Jackson, Artistic Director & Conductor

of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, speaking about

the Gala Concert & Fundraiser on March 8, 2025,

featuring the historic Thomanerchor of Leipzig,

at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church Street

in Bethlehem, at 4:00 pm. It will be an a cappella

performance of music by Bach, Martin, Poulenc

and others.

A Special Gala Fundraising Dinner/Reception

will be held at 6:00 pm at the Historic Hotel

Bethlehem. For more information: www.bach.org/

