ArtScene with Erika Funke

Bach Choir of Bethlehem/Christopher Jackson; February 28 2025

Published February 28, 2025 at 7:56 PM EST
Christopher Jackson, Artistic Director & Conductor
of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, speaking about
the Gala Concert & Fundraiser on March 8, 2025,
featuring the historic Thomanerchor of Leipzig,
at Central Moravian Church, 73 W. Church Street
in Bethlehem, at 4:00 pm. It will be an a cappella
performance of music by Bach, Martin, Poulenc
and others.
A Special Gala Fundraising Dinner/Reception
will be held at 6:00 pm at the Historic Hotel
Bethlehem. For more information: www.bach.org/

