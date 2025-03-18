100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

The Broken Spokes; Douglas Madenford; March 18 2025

Published March 18, 2025 at 7:10 PM EDT
Douglas Madenford, award-winning author, musician, educator,
podcaster & translator, speaking about his PA Dutch heritage
in advance of a program of Food, Music & Story at the Williamsport
Scottish Rite, 348 Market Street, on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
There will be a dinner at 6:30 with a performance by The Broken
Spokes to follow at 7:30. There is the option of attending only
the concert. The program will feature American Folk, Appalachian,
Old Timey & Blues songs, and the stories that go with them.
www.williamsportscottishrite.com/
www.padutch101.com/

