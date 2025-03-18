The Broken Spokes; Douglas Madenford; March 18 2025

Douglas Madenford, award-winning author, musician, educator,

podcaster & translator, speaking about his PA Dutch heritage

in advance of a program of Food, Music & Story at the Williamsport

Scottish Rite, 348 Market Street, on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

There will be a dinner at 6:30 with a performance by The Broken

Spokes to follow at 7:30. There is the option of attending only

the concert. The program will feature American Folk, Appalachian,

Old Timey & Blues songs, and the stories that go with them.

www.williamsportscottishrite.com/

www.padutch101.com/