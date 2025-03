John Baldino, Assistant Professor of Philosophy/Religion

at Lackawanna College in Scranton

and owner/operator of Our Cabaret Productions, speaking

about 2 performances of "Nunsense" in partnership with

Lackawanna, on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 7 pm with

a Sunday matinee on March 23 at 2:00.

There is a dinner & brunch option.

For information and tickets: www.ourcabaret.com/