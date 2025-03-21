Gaslight Theatre; Brandi George & Jennifer McClinton Temple; March 21 2025
Brandi George, Director, & Jennifer McClinton Temple, Cast Member,
speaking about "The Minutes" by playwright Tracy Letts to be
presented by Gaslight Theatre Friday, March 28 through Sunday,
March 30, 2025, at the George P. Maffei II Theatre at King's College
in Wilkes-Barre. There are shows March 28th at 7:30 pm; Saturday,
March 29th at 2:00 and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, March 30 at 3:00 pm.
There will be a post-performance discussion following the Saturday
matinee. For tickets and information: www.gaslight-theatre.org/