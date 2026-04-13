Autopsy scheduled for body found off Route 315 in Plains Twp.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday morning on a body found in a Plains Township creek, Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes said.

The remains are those of a male in his 50s, Fernandes said. Further details were not immediately available.

Investigators were called to the creek off Route 315 near the MotorWorld used car lot, the coroner said Monday.

Information on the cause and manner of death are pending the autopsy and toxicology results, Fernandes said.

— Roger DuPuis