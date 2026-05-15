Fine Arts Fiesta celebrates '70 trips around the square' in Wilkes-Barre

The Fine Arts Fiesta brings a vibrant celebration of the arts to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre every May.

The four-day festival kicked off for the 70th year on Thursday.

John Krupa of Hanover Township says the event shows just how artsy the Diamond City is.

"I like how the Fine Arts Fiesta brings out the artistic side," he said. "Because it hides sometimes and it should be brought out."

Krupa draws caricatures in his tent, which is between a pottery vendor and Zenchaser Bonsai.

Artists of all kinds fill Public Square to entertain, inspire and celebrate their craft.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News John Krupa begins drawing a caricature of WVIA Chief Engineer Mark Ruddy at the 2026 Fine Arts Fiesta.

An 'artist-friendly' city

Annette Evans founded the Fine Arts Fiesta in 1956. Board president Ann Saxton says the goal was to create an event to celebrate and support the local arts community.

“She had traveled to many artist-friendly cities in Europe, and they would have open-air festivals,” Saxton said. “She wanted to bring that same type of event here to the Wyoming Valley, and Public Square was the perfect venue for it.”

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The Fine Arts Fiesta runs through Sunday, May 17. Find more information and the events schedule here.

Food and craft vendors surround a juried art exhibit and lively performances on the main stage.

"It started as a small gathering right here on Public Square," Saxton said. "And we've just grown by leaps and bounds."

Dozens of volunteers work year-round to keep the tradition alive.

New this year is a walk through the modern era of art. Board member Darlene Smith says the informational exhibit was inspired by the original founder's mission.

"[Evans] thought about it as an educational experience," Smith said. "This year we have 15 exhibits on the square ... all of them from the modern era."

Sarah Borland leads the children's art workshop, encouraging the next generation of artists.

“We have a puppet show reading hour and I have my children’s art workshop which provides nine different art projects based on famous artists for children to express themselves and learn a little bit about art history.”

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Wyoming Valley West High School's jazz band plays on the main stage.

Performances

"We have a full slate of great musical acts, dance acts and theater on the main stage," said board member David Kerr.

Highlights include the Phil Giordano Jazz Orchestra performing '70 Decades of Jazz' in honor of the event's platinum anniversary.

The Wilkes-Barre Academy Glee Club, Mt. Zion Mass Choir and the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus are among local groups performing.

A detailed schedule of performances for the weekend is available on the Fine Arts Fiesta website.