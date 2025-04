Brink Powell, Director, & Harry Powell, Actor,

speaking about the new original comedy,

Doc Franklin Escapes Cambridge by Barbara

Pease Weber at Diva Theater, 226 W. Market

Street in Scranton, April 4, 5, 10 & 11, 2025

at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees April 6 & 13

at 2:00; Facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton