Everhart Museum; Repurposed Fashion; Maureen McGuigan; Chris McClatchy; Liz Tilley; Dec 8 2025

Maureen McGuigan, Director of Arts & Culture for

Lackawanna County, and Chris McClatchy, Scranton Recycling &

Safety Coordinator, speaking about the Repurposed Fashion

Show on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Everhart Museum in

Scranton, from 6 to 9 pm. The event is a benefit for Swap Scranton

& Friends of the Poor & Catherine McAuley Center. Artist Liz

Tilley will take part in the fashion show, and she described her

original creation, "Earth Angel." There will also be a visual

arts exhibition featuring works created from cardboard and

other recycled materials by local artists. That exhibit will

run through the end of December in the Main Gallery at

the Everhart, 1901 Mulberry Street at Nay Aug Park in

Scranton. www.everhart-musuem.org/