Everhart Museum; Repurposed Fashion; Maureen McGuigan; Chris McClatchy; Liz Tilley; Dec 8 2025
Maureen McGuigan, Director of Arts & Culture for
Lackawanna County, and Chris McClatchy, Scranton Recycling &
Safety Coordinator, speaking about the Repurposed Fashion
Show on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Everhart Museum in
Scranton, from 6 to 9 pm. The event is a benefit for Swap Scranton
& Friends of the Poor & Catherine McAuley Center. Artist Liz
Tilley will take part in the fashion show, and she described her
original creation, "Earth Angel." There will also be a visual
arts exhibition featuring works created from cardboard and
other recycled materials by local artists. That exhibit will
run through the end of December in the Main Gallery at
the Everhart, 1901 Mulberry Street at Nay Aug Park in
Scranton. www.everhart-musuem.org/