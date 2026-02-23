STORM UPDATE: NWS downgrades winter storm warnings for Northeast Pa. region

The National Weather Service Binghamton, N.Y. office downgraded all winter storm warnings in Northeast Pennsylvania to a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday.

According to a Monday morning briefing, meteorologists do not expect any additional significant snowfall in the region, with less than an inch expected through 1 p.m.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-02-23 at 9.12.58 AM.png The National Weather Service downgraded Northeast Pennsylvania and Central New York to a Winter Weather Advisory Monday morning. National Weather Service, Binghamton, NY / Submitted photo 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-02-23 at 9.10.11 AM.png A map issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York Monday morning shows expected snowfall throughout the day of less than an inch in Northeast Pennsylvania. National Weather Service / Submitted photo

Any lingering snowfall will gradually diminish in intensity with peak rates of half an inch per hour in the Poconos.

Philly, NYC, Other regions hit hard

Northeast Pennsylvania was spared from the heavy snow seen elsewhere in the state and along the East Coast, including Philadelphia, where over the totals in some areas are already 12 inches and counting, according to our partners at WHYY.

The Associated Press reports that millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. are stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings Monday as heavy snow and strong winds intensified, creating whiteout conditions in the densely populated region.