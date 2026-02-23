100 WVIA Way
STORM UPDATE: NWS downgrades winter storm warnings for Northeast Pa. region

WVIA | By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published February 23, 2026 at 9:47 AM EST
The Feb. 22-23 snowstorm appeared to fall short of predictions in many areas of Northeast Pennsylvania, as here on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, Monday morning.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
The Feb. 22-23 snowstorm appeared to fall short of predictions in many areas of Northeast Pennsylvania, as here on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, Monday morning.

The National Weather Service Binghamton, N.Y. office downgraded all winter storm warnings in Northeast Pennsylvania to a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m. Monday.

According to a Monday morning briefing, meteorologists do not expect any additional significant snowfall in the region, with less than an inch expected through 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service downgraded Northeast Pennsylvania and Central New York to a Winter Weather Advisory Monday morning.
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2026-02-23 at 9.12.58 AM.png
The National Weather Service downgraded Northeast Pennsylvania and Central New York to a Winter Weather Advisory Monday morning.
National Weather Service, Binghamton, NY / Submitted photo
A map issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York Monday morning shows expected snowfall throughout the day of less than an inch in Northeast Pennsylvania.
2 of 2  — Screenshot 2026-02-23 at 9.10.11 AM.png
A map issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York Monday morning shows expected snowfall throughout the day of less than an inch in Northeast Pennsylvania.
National Weather Service / Submitted photo

Any lingering snowfall will gradually diminish in intensity with peak rates of half an inch per hour in the Poconos.

Philly, NYC, Other regions hit hard

Northeast Pennsylvania was spared from the heavy snow seen elsewhere in the state and along the East Coast, including Philadelphia, where over the totals in some areas are already 12 inches and counting, according to our partners at WHYY.

The Associated Press reports that millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. are stuck at home under road travel bans and blizzard warnings Monday as heavy snow and strong winds intensified, creating whiteout conditions in the densely populated region.
Local National Weather ServiceWinter weather
