RiverStage Community Theatre; Monica Prince; Jove Graham; February 10 2026

Monica Prince, Associate Professor of English & Creative Writing at Susquehanna

University in Selinsgrove & director of the next show in the RSCT 2025/

2026 season, & Jove Graham, President of the Board of RiverStage Community

Theatre in Lewisburg, speaking about the upcoming production of

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

by Ntozake Shange, marking the 50th anniversary of its Broadway

premiere. There will be performances February 14, 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm;

February 15 & 22 at 2:30 pm, at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market

Street in Lewisburg . www.riverstagetheatre.org/ www.monicaprince.com/

