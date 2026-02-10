100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

RiverStage Community Theatre; Monica Prince; Jove Graham; February 10 2026

Published February 10, 2026 at 6:55 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Monica Prince, Associate Professor of English & Creative Writing at Susquehanna
University in Selinsgrove & director of the next show in the RSCT 2025/
2026 season, & Jove Graham, President of the Board of RiverStage Community
Theatre in Lewisburg, speaking about the upcoming production of
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
by Ntozake Shange, marking the 50th anniversary of its Broadway
premiere. There will be performances February 14, 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm;
February 15 & 22 at 2:30 pm, at the Greenspace Center, 815 Market
Street in Lewisburg . www.riverstagetheatre.org/ www.monicaprince.com/

ArtScene with Erika Funke