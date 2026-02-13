100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

King's College Theatre; Jahmeel Powers; February 13 2026

Published February 13, 2026 at 5:42 PM EST
Jahmeel Powers, Assistant Professor in the Theatre Department &
Director of the current production at King's College in Wilkes-Barre.
The musical "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder" will run
from February 19 through February 28, 2026, with shows
Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm and a Sunday
matinee on February 22nd at 2:00 pm, in the George Maffei II
Theatre, 133 N. River Street in Wilkes-Barre.
You can follow King's Theatre on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
www.kings.edu/

