King's College Unity Showcase; Jasmine Giddings; February 13 2026

Jasmine Giddings, Director of the Multicultural & International

Student Program & Coordinator of the Widmann Art Gallery

at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the annual

"Unity: A Black History Month Celebration" performance

showcase with the theme "Resilience." There will be dance,

music, spoken word and poetry segments.

The event will take place on February 24, 2026 at 7:00 pm,

at the George P. Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street

in Wilkes-Barre. The program is free and open to the public.

www.kings.edu

