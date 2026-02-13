100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

King's College Unity Showcase; Jasmine Giddings; February 13 2026

Published February 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Jasmine Giddings, Director of the Multicultural & International
Student Program & Coordinator of the Widmann Art Gallery
at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the annual
"Unity: A Black History Month Celebration" performance
showcase with the theme "Resilience." There will be dance,
music, spoken word and poetry segments.
The event will take place on February 24, 2026 at 7:00 pm,
at the George P. Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street
in Wilkes-Barre. The program is free and open to the public.
www.kings.edu

ArtScene with Erika Funke