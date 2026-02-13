King's College Unity Showcase; Jasmine Giddings; February 13 2026
Jasmine Giddings, Director of the Multicultural & International
Student Program & Coordinator of the Widmann Art Gallery
at King's College in Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the annual
"Unity: A Black History Month Celebration" performance
showcase with the theme "Resilience." There will be dance,
music, spoken word and poetry segments.
The event will take place on February 24, 2026 at 7:00 pm,
at the George P. Maffei II Theatre, 133 N. River Street
in Wilkes-Barre. The program is free and open to the public.
www.kings.edu