ArtScene with Erika Funke

Abraham Lincoln, the Quakers & the Civil War; William Kashatus; February 16 2026

Published February 16, 2026 at 2:41 PM EST
Dr. William Kashatus, Historian, Educator & Author, speaking about his study, Abraham Lincoln, The Quakers and the Civil War: A Trial of Principle and Faith issued by Praeger.
He has served as assistant professor of history at Luzerne County Community College, and his columns on regional history ran in The Citizen's Voice for a number of years.
www.historylive.net/ www.abc-clio.com/
The interview was last aired in January 2021.

ArtScene with Erika Funke